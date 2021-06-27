State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Stock Position Decreased by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,129 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,066 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in State Street were worth $6,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in State Street by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,940,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,179,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,925 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in State Street by 108.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,426,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $791,909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895,354 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in State Street by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,381,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $534,817,000 after purchasing an additional 159,847 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter worth about $273,200,000. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its position in State Street by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 3,550,416 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $298,270,000 after purchasing an additional 35,827 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on STT. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.43.

STT stock opened at $83.23 on Friday. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $56.63 and a 12 month high of $89.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. State Street had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.04%.

In other news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total transaction of $4,215,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,553 shares in the company, valued at $5,188,917.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total transaction of $321,442.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,182.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

