State Street (NYSE:STT) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on STT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.43.

NYSE STT opened at $83.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.58. State Street has a one year low of $56.63 and a one year high of $89.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.42.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. State Street had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 10.65%. State Street’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that State Street will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.04%.

In other State Street news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total transaction of $4,215,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,553 shares in the company, valued at $5,188,917.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total transaction of $321,442.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,182.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oak Associates Ltd. OH raised its position in State Street by 11.5% during the first quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 119,984 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,080,000 after acquiring an additional 12,414 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC raised its position in shares of State Street by 180.5% in the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 166,614 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,997,000 after buying an additional 107,222 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of State Street by 187.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,499,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $109,109,000 after buying an additional 977,592 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of State Street by 2.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,726 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of State Street by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,409,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $102,607,000 after buying an additional 61,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

