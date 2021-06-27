Stealth (XST) Price Tops $0.11 on Major Exchanges

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded up 8.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 26th. In the last seven days, Stealth has traded up 5% against the dollar. One Stealth coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000323 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Stealth has a total market cap of $4.13 million and approximately $206.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005979 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003797 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001017 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001008 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00053323 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00035429 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000048 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Stealth (XST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 38,772,458 coins. Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stealth is stealth.org . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stealth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stealth using one of the exchanges listed above.

