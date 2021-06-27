Steem Dollars Price Hits $4.33 (SBD)

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. In the last week, Steem Dollars has traded 25.1% lower against the dollar. Steem Dollars has a total market cap of $34.85 million and approximately $2,263.00 worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem Dollars coin can currently be purchased for about $4.33 or 0.00013225 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003016 BTC.

USDx stablecoin (USDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00005002 BTC.

Dollars (USDX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000432 BTC.

dForce USDx (USDX) traded 54.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004569 BTC.

About Steem Dollars

SBD is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 8,047,054 coins. Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Steem Dollars’ official website is steem.io . Steem Dollars’ official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem Backed Dollars or simply Steem Dollars are stable value pegged assets issued in the Steem.it platform. SBD are pegged to the value of the USD and can be redeemed on the Steem.it platform for about one dollar worth of Steem. When Content creators receive rewards on the Steem.it platform they are made available in 50% Steem Power, which can be redeemed continuously over a period of 104 weeks, and 50% SBD which can be fully redeemed for Steem in a 5 day period. SBD can also be transfered on the Steem Platform and can be exchanged outside of the Platform. “

Buying and Selling Steem Dollars

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using US dollars.

