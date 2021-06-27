Stephens Begins Coverage on Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN)

Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $82.00 price target on the energy company’s stock.

RUN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Sunrun from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Capital One Financial upgraded Sunrun from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded Sunrun from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Sunrun currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.57.

Shares of Sunrun stock opened at $54.38 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.52 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Sunrun has a 12-month low of $18.43 and a 12-month high of $100.93.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $334.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.42 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sunrun will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Christopher Dawson sold 9,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total transaction of $428,621.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 113,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,949,343.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 23,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total value of $1,037,284.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 269,123 shares of company stock valued at $13,129,969. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in Sunrun in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Sunrun by 139.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 522 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sunrun in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Sunrun in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Sunrun by 1,354.8% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 611 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

