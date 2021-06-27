StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

StepStone Group has a dividend payout ratio of 29.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect StepStone Group to earn $1.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.5%.

Get StepStone Group alerts:

STEP stock opened at $34.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.60. StepStone Group has a 52 week low of $22.72 and a 52 week high of $41.00.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $76.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.68 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that StepStone Group will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded StepStone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.17.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for StepStone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StepStone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.