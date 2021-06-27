Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sterling is a leading heavy civil construction company that specializes in the building and reconstruction of transportation and water infrastructure projects in the U.S. The company’s transportation infrastructure projects include highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports and light rail. Its water infrastructure projects include water, wastewater and storm drainage systems. “

Sterling Construction stock opened at $23.35 on Thursday. Sterling Construction has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $25.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $667.95 million, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.38.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.16. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $315.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Sterling Construction will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BCK Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Sterling Construction by 30.3% during the first quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 127,109 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 29,582 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Sterling Construction by 13.6% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 311,020 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,216,000 after acquiring an additional 37,305 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Sterling Construction by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 261,534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,867,000 after acquiring an additional 38,195 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Sterling Construction by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 72,806 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Sterling Construction by 60.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,998 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 4,144 shares during the period. 81.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sterling Construction Company Profile

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, a construction company, engages in the heavy civil, specialty services, and residential construction activities primarily in the southern United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. The company undertakes various heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities, and railroads.

