Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Shares Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 491.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,380 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 108,345 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.16% of Steven Madden worth $4,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Steven Madden in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Steven Madden in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Steven Madden in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Steven Madden in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Steven Madden by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Steven Madden news, COO Awadhesh K. Sinha sold 20,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $871,693.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Karla Frieders sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $470,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,918 shares in the company, valued at $4,830,632.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,478 shares of company stock worth $2,213,967. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Steven Madden has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.27.

Shares of NASDAQ SHOO opened at $44.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 186.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.33. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $18.47 and a 52 week high of $45.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.77.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.33 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 93.75%.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Steven, Steve Madden Kids, Betsey Johnson, Report, Mad Love, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

