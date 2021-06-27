Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 476,958 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,478,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 476,958 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 0.7% of Stifel Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $416,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 74,144,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,382,000 after buying an additional 4,013,261 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,527,116,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,937,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977,421 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 20,696,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,068 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,049,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,310,000 after purchasing an additional 314,058 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $52.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.87. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.40 and a one year high of $53.43.

