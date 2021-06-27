Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 93,440 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,251,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,440 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 0.9% of Stifel Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Johnson & Johnson worth $534,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth about $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 950.0% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.45.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $164.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $173.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.50.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

