Stifel Financial Corp Raises Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 4.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,223,297 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,062 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $222,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in General Dynamics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,129,492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,565,349,000 after buying an additional 149,651 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,291,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,085,122,000 after purchasing an additional 184,935 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,601,588 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,198,584,000 after purchasing an additional 421,493 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,731,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $552,743,000 after purchasing an additional 219,626 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,523,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $637,887,000 after purchasing an additional 79,770 shares during the period. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.13.

NYSE GD opened at $189.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $129.17 and a 12 month high of $197.51. The stock has a market cap of $53.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

General Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 2nd that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Marine Systems segment designs and builds nuclear-powered submarines, surface combatants, and auxiliary ships for the United States Navy and Jones Act ships for commercial customers, as well as oil and product tankers, and container and cargo ships.

