Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target to $342.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $305.00 to $342.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Accenture in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a hold rating and a $309.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Accenture has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $309.14.

NYSE:ACN opened at $294.66 on Thursday. Accenture has a 12-month low of $210.15 and a 12-month high of $297.80. The company has a market cap of $187.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $286.24.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Accenture will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

In other news, CEO Gianfranco Casati sold 3,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total transaction of $1,052,262.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,136,925.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $754,546.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,975,133.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,048 shares of company stock valued at $6,328,010. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

