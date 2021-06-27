Stifel Nicolaus Raises NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $213.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $168.00 to $213.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 38.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NKE. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. HSBC increased their price objective on NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group increased their price objective on NIKE from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.88.

NKE stock opened at $154.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.42. The company has a market capitalization of $243.87 billion, a PE ratio of 43.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.85. NIKE has a 1-year low of $93.57 and a 1-year high of $154.59.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 54.04%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,905,692.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,727 shares of company stock worth $5,542,232. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at $338,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 356.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 327,249 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $46,296,000 after buying an additional 255,528 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,723 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Plancorp LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 8,299 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. 64.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

