Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lessened its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,487 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.08% of Stoke Therapeutics worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 190.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC raised its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 17,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter.

STOK opened at $34.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -20.39 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.65. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.10 and a 12 month high of $71.58.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts predict that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STOK has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Wedbush raised shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Stoke Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary ribonucleic acid therapeutics platform, Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output (TANGO), to design ASOs to upregulate the expression of protein by individual genes in a patient.

