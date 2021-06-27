Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC decreased its position in Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,487 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned about 0.08% of Stoke Therapeutics worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Stoke Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,352,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Stoke Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,239,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:STOK opened at $34.26 on Friday. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.10 and a 1 year high of $71.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -20.39 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.65.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts predict that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STOK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Stoke Therapeutics from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wedbush upgraded Stoke Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group began coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Stoke Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary ribonucleic acid therapeutics platform, Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output (TANGO), to design ASOs to upregulate the expression of protein by individual genes in a patient.

