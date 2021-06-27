Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

TSE SMU.UN opened at C$17.75 on Friday. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a one year low of C$10.77 and a one year high of C$18.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.95, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16.

Get Summit Industrial Income REIT alerts:

SMU.UN has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$17.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$16.17.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.