SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Director Purchases $276,970.00 in Stock

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Director Garen K. Staglin bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $553.94 per share, for a total transaction of $276,970.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,300,929.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of SIVB opened at $564.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $567.79. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $199.70 and a 12-month high of $608.84.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.94 by $3.09. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 34.63% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 28.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 target price (up previously from $564.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

