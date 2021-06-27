Swapcoinz Market Cap Reaches $1.35 Million (SPAZ)

Swapcoinz (CURRENCY:SPAZ) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. Over the last week, Swapcoinz has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Swapcoinz coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000399 BTC on popular exchanges. Swapcoinz has a total market capitalization of $1.35 million and approximately $251,664.00 worth of Swapcoinz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003138 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00044746 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.46 or 0.00164435 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.01 or 0.00094077 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000170 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31,904.27 or 1.00004420 BTC.

About Swapcoinz

Swapcoinz’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,597,550 coins. Swapcoinz’s official Twitter account is @swapcoinz and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swapcoinz’s official website is swapcoinz.io

Swapcoinz Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swapcoinz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swapcoinz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swapcoinz using one of the exchanges listed above.

