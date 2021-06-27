Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREF) Trading Down 2.3%

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREF) shares traded down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $90.00 and last traded at $90.00. 1,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.10.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Friday, March 12th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.32.

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, and Life Capital. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment underwrites property reinsurance, including credit and surety, engineering, aviation, marine, agriculture, and retakaful; and casualty reinsurance, such as liability, motor, worker's compensation, personal accident, management and professional liability, and cyber.

