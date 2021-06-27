Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Holdings Lowered by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 42.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 68,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 51,093 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $2,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,149,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,722,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,241,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,479,000 after purchasing an additional 339,623 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,786,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,821,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460,644 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.0% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 64,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 11.6% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synchrony Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Shares of SYF stock opened at $49.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $21.04 and a fifty-two week high of $50.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.22. The firm has a market cap of $28.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.84.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 13.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 25th that allows the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $92,962.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,138.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

