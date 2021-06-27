Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Stake Increased by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 20.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,694 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,786,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,821,008,000 after buying an additional 3,460,644 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,491,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,280,000 after buying an additional 58,389 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $231,301,000. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 1.1% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,498,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,640,000 after purchasing an additional 61,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,265,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,761,000 after purchasing an additional 78,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $49.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.22. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $21.04 and a 52 week high of $50.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 25th that allows the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $92,962.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,342 shares in the company, valued at $731,138.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

