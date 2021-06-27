Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) vs. Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Financial Analysis

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) and Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Synchrony Financial has a beta of 1.84, indicating that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oportun Financial has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Synchrony Financial and Oportun Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synchrony Financial 13.57% 18.81% 2.31% Oportun Financial -5.17% -5.86% -1.05%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Synchrony Financial and Oportun Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Synchrony Financial 0 2 9 0 2.82 Oportun Financial 0 1 2 0 2.67

Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus price target of $44.36, suggesting a potential downside of 10.92%. Oportun Financial has a consensus price target of $24.33, suggesting a potential upside of 21.18%. Given Oportun Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Oportun Financial is more favorable than Synchrony Financial.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Synchrony Financial and Oportun Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synchrony Financial $16.07 billion 1.80 $1.39 billion $2.60 19.15 Oportun Financial $583.70 million 0.96 -$45.08 million ($1.08) -18.59

Synchrony Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Oportun Financial. Oportun Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Synchrony Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.6% of Synchrony Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.3% of Oportun Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Synchrony Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.2% of Oportun Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Synchrony Financial beats Oportun Financial on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans. In addition, it provides promotional financing to consumers for health, veterinary and personal care procedures, and services and products, such as dental, vision, audiology, and cosmetic; debt cancellation products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms. The company offers its credit products through programs established with a group of national and regional retailers, local merchants, manufacturers, buying groups, industry associations, and healthcare service providers; and deposit products through various channels, such as digital and print. Synchrony Financial was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

About Oportun Financial

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

