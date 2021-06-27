Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Earns “Buy” Rating from Numis Securities

Numis Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Synthomer (LON:SYNT) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a GBX 650 ($8.49) price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SYNT. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Synthomer from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Synthomer from GBX 515 ($6.73) to GBX 560 ($7.32) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 507.33 ($6.63).

LON SYNT opened at GBX 506.50 ($6.62) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 517.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.47. Synthomer has a 12-month low of GBX 268.60 ($3.51) and a 12-month high of GBX 564.50 ($7.38). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 723.57.

In other news, insider Holly Van Deursen acquired 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 517 ($6.75) per share, with a total value of £24,557.50 ($32,084.53).

Synthomer Company Profile

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Belgium, Malaysia, China, the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers.

