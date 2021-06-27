T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Position Cut by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,899 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 6,840 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $3,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 4,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 132.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 135.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.5% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, April 12th. HSBC lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.21.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $145.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $139.15. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.43 and a 52-week high of $148.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $181.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.57.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $19.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 17,600 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $2,288,176.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 445,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,888,772.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.87, for a total value of $1,308,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 195,122 shares in the company, valued at $25,535,616.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 156,647 shares of company stock worth $21,717,282. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

