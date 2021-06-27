T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,301 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TMUS. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at $646,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 32,697 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after buying an additional 7,093 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,072 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,365 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at $907,000. 38.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TMUS shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $133.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.21.

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.33, for a total transaction of $1,443,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,997,008.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 15,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $2,325,072.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,011 shares in the company, valued at $7,281,101.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 156,647 shares of company stock worth $21,717,282. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $145.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $181.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $139.15. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.43 and a 12-month high of $148.70.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

