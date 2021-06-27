Taal Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 25,000 Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Taal Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 25,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,976,000. Fiserv makes up about 2.4% of Taal Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,236,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,908,734,000 after purchasing an additional 276,068 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,216,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,525,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877,909 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,361,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,260,000 after purchasing an additional 203,090 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 8,584,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,866,000 after purchasing an additional 33,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $722,901,000. 91.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FISV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.95.

In other news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total transaction of $539,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,182,575.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total value of $2,498,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 234,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,330,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,025,000 shares of company stock worth $2,710,138,000. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $108.99 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.15 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.10. The company has a market cap of $72.67 billion, a PE ratio of 85.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

