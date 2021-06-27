Taal Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 5,000 Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPBU)

Taal Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPBU) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Gores Technology Partners II during the first quarter valued at about $5,982,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II in the first quarter valued at about $2,991,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II in the first quarter valued at about $10,102,000. Finally, Silver Rock Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II in the first quarter valued at about $3,490,000.

NASDAQ:GTPBU opened at $10.35 on Friday. Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $10.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.09.

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

