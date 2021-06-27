Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Purchased by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 28,383.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 484,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 482,520 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.42% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $85,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.0% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 13,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 162.6% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 70,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,527,000 after purchasing an additional 43,895 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 132.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,331,000 after purchasing an additional 25,553 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 117.1% in the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 589,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,110,000 after purchasing an additional 317,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.0% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 309,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,734,000 after purchasing an additional 8,921 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TTWO shares. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $226.00 to $212.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.98.

TTWO stock opened at $173.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.57. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.81 and a 12 month high of $214.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.65.

In other news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total transaction of $49,562,973.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

Further Reading: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.