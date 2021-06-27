Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Truist

Truist assumed coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TSHA. BTIG Research started coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Wedbush started coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Taysha Gene Therapies presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.21.

Get Taysha Gene Therapies alerts:

NASDAQ TSHA opened at $24.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $910.01 million and a P/E ratio of -7.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.25. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 1-year low of $18.16 and a 1-year high of $33.35.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sean P. Nolan acquired 1,170 shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.35 per share, for a total transaction of $26,149.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at $26,149.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul B. Manning acquired 12,000 shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.98 per share, with a total value of $251,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 41.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 8.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the first quarter worth approximately $248,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 23.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 40.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,119,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,719,000 after purchasing an additional 319,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 10.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.90% of the company’s stock.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.