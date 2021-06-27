TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Plans $0.87 Quarterly Dividend

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.87 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of TRP remained flat at $C$63.02 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 18,906,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,314,145. TC Energy has a 12 month low of C$50.61 and a 12 month high of C$66.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$61.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$61.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.08 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$3.38 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that TC Energy will post 4.4499998 earnings per share for the current year.

TRP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Tudor Pickering increased their target price on TC Energy to C$63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. CSFB increased their price target on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on TC Energy to C$77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$68.00 price target on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$69.13.

In related news, Director Jay J. White bought 537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$61.93 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,258.77. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,337 shares in the company, valued at C$82,806.29. Also, Director John J. Mcwilliams sold 934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.66, for a total value of C$65,996.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$226,464.02. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,367 shares of company stock valued at $83,907 and have sold 2,900 shares valued at $198,319.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.