TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) Declares $0.36 Quarterly Dividend

TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

TCG BDC has a dividend payout ratio of 85.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect TCG BDC to earn $1.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.5%.

Shares of TCG BDC stock opened at $13.66 on Friday. TCG BDC has a 1 year low of $7.77 and a 1 year high of $13.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.62. The company has a market capitalization of $746.52 million, a P/E ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. TCG BDC had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 103.19%. The company had revenue of $33.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.10 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that TCG BDC will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TCG BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

In other news, Director Mark David Jenkins acquired 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.12 per share, for a total transaction of $150,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,219 shares in the company, valued at $199,673.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TCG BDC Company Profile

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

