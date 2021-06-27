Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys Shares of 1,664 CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 421.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 19.8% during the first quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.61, for a total transaction of $277,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 58,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,092,744.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock worth $763,100 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSWI stock opened at $117.94 on Friday. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.72 and a 12-month high of $143.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 44.01 and a beta of 0.81.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.07). CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $133.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.42 million. On average, analysts predict that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This is a boost from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.80%.

CSW Industrials Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; grilles, registers, and diffusers; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

Featured Story: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI).

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.