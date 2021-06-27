Teacher Retirement System of Texas Invests $236,000 in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 950.5% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 2,728 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kadant during the first quarter worth approximately $2,799,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kadant in the first quarter valued at $1,988,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kadant in the first quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kadant in the first quarter valued at $307,000. Institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KAI opened at $178.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $174.21. Kadant Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.17 and a fifty-two week high of $189.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 34.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.07. Kadant had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $172.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Kadant Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research upped their target price on Kadant from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

In other news, Director Erin L. Russell sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,548 shares in the company, valued at $638,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stacy D. Krause sold 1,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $308,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,150 shares of company stock worth $551,558 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Inc supplies critical components and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, profiling systems, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

