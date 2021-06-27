Teacher Retirement System of Texas Invests $248,000 in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,144 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TOWN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TowneBank during the first quarter worth about $149,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TowneBank during the fourth quarter worth about $403,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,872,240 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,399,000 after purchasing an additional 222,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.74% of the company’s stock.

TowneBank stock opened at $31.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.16. TowneBank has a 1-year low of $15.36 and a 1-year high of $33.25.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.35. TowneBank had a net margin of 24.22% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $182.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.28 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TowneBank will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from TowneBank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.82%.

About TowneBank

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, professionals, and commercial enterprises. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

