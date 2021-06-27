Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases New Holdings in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Herc by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,243,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $148,964,000 after purchasing an additional 77,588 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Herc by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 600,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,875,000 after purchasing an additional 45,430 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Herc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,818,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Herc by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,119,000 after purchasing an additional 9,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Herc during the fourth quarter worth $7,332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Herc from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Herc from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Herc in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Herc from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Herc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.67.

Shares of Herc stock opened at $113.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Herc Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.52 and a twelve month high of $118.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 3.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.29.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $453.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.60 million. Herc had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Christian J. Cunningham sold 7,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total transaction of $861,111.71. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,047,632. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total transaction of $2,759,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,633,597.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,791 shares of company stock valued at $4,067,818. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

