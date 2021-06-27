Teacher Retirement System of Texas Takes Position in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vroom by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vroom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,618,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vroom by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,071,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,754,000 after buying an additional 1,002,994 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Vroom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $751,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vroom by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 656,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,905,000 after buying an additional 74,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Vroom alerts:

Shares of VRM opened at $44.16 on Friday. Vroom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.96 and a 1 year high of $75.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.96.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.05. Vroom had a negative net margin of 15.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.28%. The company had revenue of $591.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vroom, Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David K. Jones sold 10,000 shares of Vroom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $386,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,813 shares in the company, valued at $2,313,566.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lone Star L.P. Cgp2 sold 1,838,704 shares of Vroom stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total transaction of $80,461,687.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,052,651 shares of company stock worth $89,512,475. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VRM shares. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Vroom from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Vroom from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Vroom from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Vroom from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Vroom from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.31.

Vroom Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

See Also: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vroom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.