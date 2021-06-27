TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Stake Lowered by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,446 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $1,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in TEGNA in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in TEGNA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TEGNA in the first quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in TEGNA in the first quarter worth approximately $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of TEGNA stock opened at $18.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.53. TEGNA Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.25 and a 12-month high of $21.51.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. The firm had revenue of $727.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.59 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 27.57% and a net margin of 17.08%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from TEGNA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.52%.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

