Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.64.

TDS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

In related news, Director Clarence A. Davis sold 3,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $98,432.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $358,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 5,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $136,628.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,771 shares in the company, valued at $341,658.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TDS. FORA Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 27.7% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 1.7% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,874 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 0.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 180,492 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 0.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 138,168 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 4.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

Telephone and Data Systems stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $23.54. 14,706,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,257,639. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.74. Telephone and Data Systems has a twelve month low of $16.38 and a twelve month high of $26.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.67.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.27%.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: UScellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, asset management, smart water solutions, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including headphones, smart speakers, and home automation and business management solutions.

