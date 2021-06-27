Telsey Advisory Group Increases NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $180.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.62% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.88.

NKE opened at $154.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $133.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. NIKE has a 52 week low of $93.57 and a 52 week high of $154.59. The company has a market capitalization of $243.87 billion, a PE ratio of 43.36, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.85.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 54.04%. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NIKE will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total transaction of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,727 shares of company stock worth $5,542,232 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $1,903,194,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,496,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,758,153,000 after buying an additional 4,643,842 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,300,888 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,142,170,000 after buying an additional 4,468,961 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $257,241,000. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at $223,388,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

