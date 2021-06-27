Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) Stock Position Reduced by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.09% of Textainer Group worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TGH. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Textainer Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textainer Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Textainer Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,459,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,177,000 after purchasing an additional 28,312 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Textainer Group by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 117,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 53,891 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Textainer Group by 537.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 64,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 54,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Textainer Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TGH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Textainer Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 15th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Textainer Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

TGH opened at $34.06 on Friday. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $7.60 and a 12 month high of $36.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.61.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The transportation company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 22.29%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Textainer Group Profile

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases, owns, manages, leases, and disposes a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Textainer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textainer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.