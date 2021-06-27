The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Sold by Capitolis Advisors LLC

Capitolis Advisors LLC cut its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 67.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 26,224 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in The AES were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AES. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The AES by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The AES in the first quarter worth $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The AES in the first quarter worth $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in The AES by 118.6% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The AES during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The AES stock opened at $26.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of -70.86, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.07. The AES Co. has a 12-month low of $13.53 and a 12-month high of $29.07.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The AES had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 26.18%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.1505 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. The AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of The AES in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The AES from $30.50 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of The AES in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

The AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

