The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Receives C$84.44 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$84.53.

BNS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. CSFB raised their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$77.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Fundamental Research raised their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$71.70 to C$79.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Get The Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

The Bank of Nova Scotia stock traded up C$0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$80.89. 3,142,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,858,640. The firm has a market capitalization of C$98.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.03. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of C$53.54 and a twelve month high of C$82.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$79.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.00%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

Read More: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.