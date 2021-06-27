The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Receives $32.91 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.91.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Chemours in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Chemours from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Argus upgraded shares of The Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of The Chemours from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of The Chemours in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company.

In related news, insider Edwin C. Sparks sold 28,521 shares of The Chemours stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $1,029,608.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew S. Abbott sold 8,913 shares of The Chemours stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $317,391.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CC. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in The Chemours during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in The Chemours by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 281,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,859,000 after acquiring an additional 108,064 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Chemours during the 1st quarter valued at $1,065,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Chemours by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 568,305 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,862,000 after acquiring an additional 80,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in The Chemours by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 125,721 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after acquiring an additional 56,727 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CC stock opened at $34.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The Chemours has a 12 month low of $14.32 and a 12 month high of $38.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.03.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. The Chemours had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 43.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Chemours will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. The Chemours’s payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

About The Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.

