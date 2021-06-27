The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Acquired by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 31.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 48.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 63.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 14.5% during the first quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 12,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 255.2% during the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 121,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,346,000 after buying an additional 86,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 92.0% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 44,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,613,000 after buying an additional 21,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Get The Clorox alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CLX. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on The Clorox from $189.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of The Clorox in a report on Monday, May 10th. Argus decreased their price target on The Clorox from $230.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on The Clorox in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.61.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $176.65 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $170.50 and a 52-week high of $239.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $180.56. The stock has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The Clorox had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 104.74%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. This is a boost from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

The Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.