The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Shares Sold by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC decreased its holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $2,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENSG. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 119.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,779,000 after acquiring an additional 5,607 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,923,000 after acquiring an additional 15,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 69,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total transaction of $726,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,255,827.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total value of $82,296.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,766,311.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,314 shares of company stock valued at $2,492,147 over the last 90 days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ENSG. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on The Ensign Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.14.

ENSG opened at $87.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.85 and a 1-year high of $98.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.74.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $627.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.25 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 7.33%. As a group, research analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.14%.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

