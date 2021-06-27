The Kroger Co. (KR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 on September 1st

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

The Kroger has raised its dividend by 38.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years.

KR opened at $39.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $29.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.66. The Kroger has a 1 year low of $30.35 and a 1 year high of $42.99.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $41.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.87 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Kroger will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $222,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,529,739.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $569,931.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 272,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,784,768.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,425 shares of company stock valued at $1,469,672. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Kroger announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

KR has been the topic of a number of research reports. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Kroger from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Kroger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.10.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

