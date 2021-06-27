The Kroger (NYSE:KR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.950-3.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.850. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

KR stock opened at $39.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.36. The Kroger has a 1-year low of $30.35 and a 1-year high of $42.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.66.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $41.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.87 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 1.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Kroger will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 20.75%.

The Kroger announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently commented on KR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a sell rating and set a $31.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The Kroger presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.10.

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total transaction of $75,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $569,931.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 272,963 shares in the company, valued at $10,784,768.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,425 shares of company stock worth $1,469,672. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

