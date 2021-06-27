The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lowered its stake in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,032 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in The Middleby were worth $4,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in shares of The Middleby by 137.7% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 6,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 3,839 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of The Middleby by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 95,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,275,000 after acquiring an additional 17,771 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Middleby by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 350,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of The Middleby by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 363,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,286,000 after acquiring an additional 16,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Middleby by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,717,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $781,980,000 after acquiring an additional 161,994 shares in the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MIDD stock opened at $171.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $171.56. The Middleby Co. has a twelve month low of $70.50 and a twelve month high of $186.20. The stock has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.57 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.16. The Middleby had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $758.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on The Middleby in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upgraded The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on The Middleby from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on The Middleby from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on The Middleby from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.22.

About The Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

