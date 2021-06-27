The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Given New $250.00 Price Target at Raymond James

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $305.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

SMG has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Securities raised their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist raised their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $233.44.

Shares of SMG opened at $189.32 on Wednesday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 1 year low of $127.37 and a 1 year high of $254.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $216.85.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 67.91% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

In other news, major shareholder Susan Hagedorn sold 888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.99, for a total value of $210,447.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,599,964 shares in the company, valued at $3,460,045,468.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 26,005 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.98, for a total value of $5,980,629.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,719 shares in the company, valued at $22,933,375.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,498 shares of company stock valued at $12,050,147 in the last three months. Insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter worth $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 769.2% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 123.1% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

