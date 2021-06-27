The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Acquired by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,811 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Trade Desk in the first quarter worth about $289,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 97 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 3,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Get The Trade Desk alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TTD shares. Truist Securities upgraded shares of The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $880.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of The Trade Desk from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of The Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $950.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $749.14.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,000 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,787,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 1,234 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.74, for a total transaction of $630,253.16. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 24,650 shares in the company, valued at $12,589,741. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 84,974 shares of company stock worth $50,231,235 over the last quarter. 10.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $76.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.17 billion, a PE ratio of 156.42, a P/E/G ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 2.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $650.24. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.13 and a fifty-two week high of $97.28.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $219.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.28 million. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

The Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.